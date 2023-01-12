Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kilgore College holds groundbreaking ceremony for new pedestrian bridge

The bridge will be ADA compliant with elevators on both sides and have nineteen and a half feet of clearance.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Dozens of Gregg County officials visited Kilgore College Thursday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony for their walking bridge.

The bridge will be ADA compliant with elevators on both sides and have nineteen and a half feet of clearance.

In August of 2019 the previous bridge was struck by an 18 wheeler and deemed unsafe for use. Last September the Kilgore College Board of Trustees awarded a contract for the new bridge to RLM General Contractors for demolition and construction of the new bridge.

It’s slated to be completed in about nine months.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

