Juvenile in custody for threats made toward Denison middle school

A juvenile was taken into custody after allegedly making a threat targeted at a Denison school...
A juvenile was taken into custody after allegedly making a threat targeted at a Denison school Wednesday.(Pexels)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A juvenile was taken into custody after allegedly making a threat targeted at a Denison school Wednesday.

The Denison Police Department said the threat was made through social media and targeted Scott Middle School.

After a short investigation, the juvenile responsible was interviewed and subsequently taken into custody, according to law enforcement. The juvenile was transferred to the Grayson County Juvenile Detention Center.

Denison ISD and Denison police will apply additional security measures throughout the district Thursday, according to a post by the district.

Police said they take all threats seriously and the safety of students, teachers, and staff is and will continue to be a top priority.

This is a developing story.

