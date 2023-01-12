Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fundraising underway to build statue in honor of Waco country music legend Billy Joe Shaver

Organizers hope auction of guitar signed by George Strait will put them over the finish line
Country music legend, and longtime Waco resident, Billy Joe Shaver, passed away on Oct. 23,...
Country music legend, and longtime Waco resident, Billy Joe Shaver, passed away on Oct. 23, 2020. Supporters want to build a statue to honor his legacy.(AP and Courtesy Photo)
By Gordon Collier
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - “Just like the songs I leave behind me, I’m gonna live forever now.”

These are the words of country music legend, and longtime Waco resident, Billy Joe Shaver, who passed away on Oct. 23, 2020.

Since his passing, Billy Joe’s cousin Mark Watson has been spearheading an effort to make sure the singer-songwriter isn’t forgotten.

Supporters have raised 80 percent of the money needed to build a statue of the country crooner’s likeness, and for the first time in two-and-a-half years, Watson says he can see a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I don’t think it’s a train either. Giving up was never an option. I promised Billy Joe we were going to do this. He wanted us to do this, and we’re gonna do it,” Watson said.

Billy Joe Shaver with Gordon Collier.
Raising the money has not been easy. Watson and a handful of supporters have tried everything they could think of to raise the funds needed for the statue.

“I’ve reached out to every country singer-songwriter that I could think of, every music venue in the state. Most of the time, I would just get the runaround,” Watson said.

Watson’s cousin, James Bishop, came up with a fundraising idea they hope will push them across the finish line.

A really nice Takemine guitar signed by the king of country music himself: George Strait.

Takemine guitar signed by George Strait
“James knows someone who is friends with George’s son, Bubba. He made the connection and we sent them the guitar. George signed it and sent it back to us.”

Watson says he hopes the guitar will raise the $8,000 needed to fully fund the statue being sculpted by Texas artist Payne Lara.

“If not, it should get us really close,” Watson said.

At last check the highest bid for the guitar was $2,000.

“I’m hoping the serious bidders are waiting for the last minute so they don’t tip their hand. That’s what I would do,” Watson said.

Replica of Billy Joe Shaver statue
Bidding ends at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Shaver, who was born in Corsicana and lived most of his life in Waco, wrote hit songs for Waylon Jennings, John Anderson, Kris Kristofferson and Elvis, just to name a few.

He was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006.

To make a tax deductible donation to the fund raising efforts, go to www.billyjoeshaverstatue.com.

To bid on the guitar go to James Bishop’s Facebook page by clicking here.

PHOTO: Billy Joe Shaver, American Texas country music singer and songwriter, Photo Date:...
