Fundraiser to benefit renovations for Zion Hill First Baptist Church

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Zion Hill First Baptist Church only needs a few finishing touches before it opens to the public later this spring, but Veronica Amoe, the Historic Sites Manager for the City of Nacogdoches, said they’re already planning ahead.

“Even though the Zion Hill restoration is to a completion point, with historic buildings, there’s always going to be upkeep,” Amoe said. “We are charged with preserving the church, and of course with these historic features, some of those come at a higher cost than a modern building would.”

They’ll be raising money for the church with a beefsteak dinner on Friday, Jan. 13. All proceeds go towards the church to fund present and future projects and to keep it from falling into disrepair again.

“After 20 years of restoration, we definitely don’t want it to go into disrepair again,” Amoe said. “The fundraiser will help us fund if a window needs to be replaced, if floor work needs to be done, things like that.”

Before the church opens, Amoe said there’s still the need for an ADA-compliant lift, more railings for the church’s stairs, and taller upstairs railing because of safety concerns.

The dinner will also help raise money for restoring the original pews of the building.

“Once we get into the restoration of the pews, if there’s a little bit more funding needed to finish up a couple more pews, then this fundraiser will help go towards that too,” Amoe said.

After the church is open, the money they raise will also be used for events to make sure the space is used often.

“We’d love to have events, concert series, speaker series -- different programs for the historic sites in this Zion Hill building,” Amoe said.

The fundraiser starts at 7 p.m. on Jan. 13 at Mast Hall, and tickets for the dinner are available here.

