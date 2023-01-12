Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Fort Stockton resident wins $1 million scratch off ticket prize

Million Dollar Scratch Off Winner in Fort Stockton
Million Dollar Scratch Off Winner in Fort Stockton(Texas Lottery)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - Fort Stockton resident won a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Cash Blowout.

The ticket was bought at Walmart Fuel Center #897 at 2610 W. Dickinson St., in Fort Stockton. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.42, including break-even prizes.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Hanna
Tyler police file new charge on father accused of abandoning toddler in car seat along roadway
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Paul Hanna
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway
The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Latest News

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Intersection of McCann Road and Magnolia Lane in Longview.
City of Longview enters agreement with TxDOT to install traffic signal at busy intersection
A worn out couch in the Crisman Children’s Department. Library manager Jennifer Eldridge said...
City of Longview Public Library approved for up to $32k in grant money for new furniture
new educational model at chapel hill ISD
Chapel Hill ISD creates educational model, helping freshmen explore careers
Dr. Ray Perryman
Tyler hosts Dr. Ray Perryman’s 39th annual economic outlook