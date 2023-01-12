Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former Nacogdoches city manager takes title for Town of Prosper

Nacogdoches City Manager
Nacogdoches City Manager(Submitted photo)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PROSPER, Texas (KTRE) - The North Texas town of Prosper has named Mario Canizares as its new manager.

Canizares was named as one of the finalists for the position last week.

“I am thrilled to welcome Mario Canizares and his family to the town of Prosper,” Mayor David Bristol said in a statement. “From our very first meeting, I have been so impressed with his knowledge, demeanor, experience and his contagious passion for the opportunity to serve the people who live and work here. The council and I are ready to work with Mario and see his leadership positively impact the town of Prosper.”

Canizares previously worked as city manager for Nacogdoches beginning in 2020, in addition to numerous other deputy and assistant city manager positions for Denton, Coppell and Addison.

“For years, I have admired prosper as a town that has found a unique way to hold true to its incredible heritage while pioneering its way through this exciting moment in time,” Canizares said in a statement. “I am humbled and honored to begin serving the residents, businesses, elected leaders and employees of the Town of Prosper.”

Previous reporting:

Nacogdoches City Manager named as finalist for Town of Prosper

