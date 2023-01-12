East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Clear Skies expected this evening and overnight tonight. Winds will slowly settle down as well with a cold start to our Friday. Sunny and Cool/Mild tomorrow afternoon with less wind and sunny skies. A few clouds on Saturday with a slightly colder AM and warmer afternoon as winds shift out of the Southeast. More clouds on Sunday and the wind will increase quite a bit out of the South at 15-25 mph. A few morning showers/thundershower or two are possible on Monday, MLK Day, and should end by the afternoon. Much Warmer Temperatures expected as well. Wind out of the south and southwest at 15-25 mph once again. P/Cloudy and mild/warm on Tuesday. A cold front on Wednesday will increase our chances for showers/thundershowers during the day. Nothing severe appears on Tuesday, but we will monitor for you closely. A little cooler on Thursday of next week with mostly sunny skies and less wind, out of the west, will be expected. Have a great Thursday.

