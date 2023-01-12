Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

January is back! Cold mornings and Mild/Cool afternoons through Sat.
Clear skies with cold mornings and mild afternoons through Saturday. Warming/more clouds on Sunday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Clear Skies expected this evening and overnight tonight. Winds will slowly settle down as well with a cold start to our Friday. Sunny and Cool/Mild tomorrow afternoon with less wind and sunny skies. A few clouds on Saturday with a slightly colder AM and warmer afternoon as winds shift out of the Southeast. More clouds on Sunday and the wind will increase quite a bit out of the South at 15-25 mph. A few morning showers/thundershower or two are possible on Monday, MLK Day, and should end by the afternoon. Much Warmer Temperatures expected as well. Wind out of the south and southwest at 15-25 mph once again. P/Cloudy and mild/warm on Tuesday. A cold front on Wednesday will increase our chances for showers/thundershowers during the day. Nothing severe appears on Tuesday, but we will monitor for you closely. A little cooler on Thursday of next week with mostly sunny skies and less wind, out of the west, will be expected. Have a great Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Hanna
Tyler police file new charge on father accused of abandoning toddler in car seat along roadway
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents

Latest News

January is back. Cold mornings and cool/mild afternoons through Sat.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 1-12-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips