Driver of motorcycle dies in single-vehicle crash in Upshur County

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Hopkins County left the driver of a motorcycle dead Wednesday afternoon.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Bobby Wilson, 73, of Lone Oak, was driving a Honda motorcycle eastbound on Farm to Market Road 71. The motorcycle ran off the road going around a corner and struck a concrete culvert.

Wilson was pronounced dead at an area hospital after being transported.

