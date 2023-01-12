Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Better East Texas: Biden documents

By Pat Stacey
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - President Joe Biden finally visited the southern border of the US with a visit to El Paso recently. He then hurried farther south to Mexico for a leaders’ summit. He was probably glad to get out of the country for a bit as the heat has been turned back up on him and his team.

In a classic “turnabout is fair play” scenario, it was revealed that classified documents had been found at an office used by Biden when he was vice president. They were stored in a locked closet in an office the then-VP used as a visiting professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

Many have jumped to cry foul already because the discovery of these documents has many parallels with the saga of the classified material that Former President Trump had at Mar-a-Lago. So, there is much to learn, and this discovery puts Attorney General Merrick Garland in a tight spot because he truly can’t treat Biden any different than Trump in this instance.

Certainly, there is a load of discovery and it has been reported that the Biden team cooperated with the Justice Department when the docs we were found. That’s great. But, you cannot escape that there were classified documents that weren’t turned over when Biden left office.

The Biden team must answer the same questions that Trump’s team have been faced with and if warranted, let there be an investigation. Ultimately, the Biden document case must be processed through the same lens as Trump’s until all questions are answered. Only then can these distractions be moved out of the spotlight.

