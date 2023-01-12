Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers found photos and emergency contact information at a residence that led to identifying the abandoned toddler, an affidavit states.

Paul Ryan Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering a child after a toddler girl was found Tuesday night in a car seat on the side of Rhones Quarter Road.

At about 10:14 p.m., a man on a bicycle saw an object in the roadway, and as he approached, he identified it as a child’s car seat with a child sitting in it. The affidavit states the car seat was located near the white stripe on the west side of the road, directly in the path of traffic. The cyclist immediately went to an adjacent residence and called the police.

The toddler girl was taken to UT Health Center for medical evaluation and found only to have a minor abrasion to her hand.

Within 15 minutes of his call, an employee of a CEFCO one block away on Troup Highway reported Hana as a possible intoxicated driver. While speaking with Hana, the report said officers observed a pink child’s cup in the backseat of his vehicle. Hana then told officers he had a one-year-old daughter at his home, where a full-time nurse was also attending to his four-year-old son, according to the affidavit.

Two nurses who worked for Hana were contacted, but the day nurse claimed not to have seen the girl since about 6 p.m. when Hanna reportedly left with her, and the night nurse had not seen her at all.

From photos at the residence, officers were able to positively identify the toddler, and they also obtained emergency contact information that put them in touch with Hanna’s parents, the report said. Hanna’s parents stated they last saw Hanna and the girl at about 5 p.m. while celebrating her birthday, according to the affidavit.

Hanna reportedly gave numerous conflicting accounts while trying to explain where his daughter was and was found to be uncredible and intoxicated, the document stated.

Hanna remains in the Smith County Jail with bond for the charge of endangering a child set at $750,000.

Previous:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.