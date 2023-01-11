Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Wednesday’s Weather: Breezy and warm again today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Once again, we’re starting out with some clouds.  Temperatures will be warmer this morning in the upper 50s and lower 60s.  Clouds will break through the afternoon with breezy southwest winds gusting to 15 and 20 mph.  Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s today.  Clouds increase tonight with a slight chance for a few showers after midnight, but before sunrise Thursday morning along a cold front.  Temperatures will drop late Thursday morning into the 40s and only rebound into the 50s Thursday afternoon with blustery northwest winds.  Winds die down Friday with more sunshine and a cooler end to the work week.  Temperatures begin to warm through the weekend with another chance for rain early next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 killed in crash on US 69 near Alba
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
Suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Henderson

Latest News

Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. is seen just after dawn on Wednesday...
FAA orders airlines to pause all US departures
January is National Braille Literacy Month and KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara is bringing awareness...
Tyler’s Lighthouse For the Blind says significance of braille remains
Tyler’s Lighthouse For the Blind says significance of braille remains
Tyler’s Lighthouse For the Blind says significance of braille remains
Bob Westbrook's seat will be vacated as his term limits are up, so Lloyd Nichols has decided to...
Tyler business owner Lloyd Nichols launches campaign for city council