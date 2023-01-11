Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Longview’s emergency siren system needs glitches ironed out

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A recent test of one East Texas city’s emergency early warning siren system produced a couple of glitches that need attention.

The Longview emergency siren system is tested once a month, and a recent test showed a motor has stopped functioning in one of them, specifically unit 13 near Niblick Street.

Efforts to obtain that motor are in process by the city, but City of Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley said the siren system is only one component of a larger effort to keep citizens apprised of inclement weather or other emergencies.

