WebXtra: Hawkins art students make good showing at Fort Worth rodeo contest

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Three elementary school students in Hawkins came up big at the Stock Show and Rodeo in Fort Worth.

Hawkins Elementary students, Cruz Conde, 9, Jackson White, 9, and Jax Barber, 10, all won ribbons in the art division. The three were going up against 1,800 competitors, many from big metropolitan schools. Jackson finished in 6th place in his division, Cruz got a 3rd place and Jax finished in 2nd place. Their instructor, Elizabeth White, said it’s not the size of the school, but the individual talent that makes the difference.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.