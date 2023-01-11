Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WebXtra: Hawkins art students make good showing at Fort Worth rodeo contest

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Three elementary school students in Hawkins came up big at the Stock Show and Rodeo in Fort Worth.

Hawkins Elementary students, Cruz Conde, 9, Jackson White, 9, and Jax Barber, 10, all won ribbons in the art division. The three were going up against 1,800 competitors, many from big metropolitan schools. Jackson finished in 6th place in his division, Cruz got a 3rd place and Jax finished in 2nd place. Their instructor, Elizabeth White, said it’s not the size of the school, but the individual talent that makes the difference.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 killed in crash on US 69 near Alba
Paul Hanna
Tyler police: Intoxicated driver abandoned toddler on side of road
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Ethan Myers
Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed Joaquin woman as ‘sacrifice’
Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed Joaquin woman as ‘sacrifice’
Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed Joaquin woman as ‘sacrifice’
Three elementary school students in Hawkins came up big at the Stock Show and Rodeo in Fort...
WebXtra: Hawkins art students make good showing at Fort Worth rodeo contest