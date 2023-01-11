Tyler police: Intoxicated driver abandoned toddler on side of road

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested a man accused of abandoning a toddler on the side of Rhones Quarter Road Tuesday night.

Paul Hanna, 37, of Tyler, is charged with driving while intoxicated.

At around 10 p.m., police located a one-year-old child in a car seat on the side of Rhones Quarter Road.

According to police spokesman Andy Erbaugh, police on the scene were unsure of whose child it was and how it got there. Moments later, officers responded to a possible intoxicated driver parked on a nearby business on Troup Highway, Erbaugh said. Officers were able to confirm that the child belonged to the man found about a quarter-mile away from where the child was abandoned, Erbaugh said.

Hanna claimed to have left the child with his family but Hanna’s family denied the claims, Erbaugh said. Hanna may be charged with child endangerment, Erbaugh said.

The child is currently with family members and is not injured, Erbaugh said. Erbaugh said CPS has been contacted.

