Tyler Fire Department expands cancer-reduction initiatives with new PPE cleaning equipment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Fire Department is purchasing five National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) compliant commercial washer-extractors, expanding its cancer-reduction initiatives. The City Council agreed on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to accept an $82,863.63 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grants Programs to fund the purchase and installation of the commercial washer-extractors.

Cancer continues to be a leading cause of firefighter deaths each year. The Tyler Fire Department continues expanding cancer-reduction initiatives to decrease this trend.

“This purchase reduces the turnaround time for cleaning personal protective equipment (PPE) after incidents. Currently, firefighters go out of their primary response districts to deliver and retrieve PPE from one of the four stations with commercial washer-extractors,” said Fire Chief David Coble. “This causes delays and can potentially increase response times. These funds will greatly assist us in streamlining this process while keeping units in-service, in-district, and response-ready.”

Properly cleaned PPE is essential, and this funding promotes the health and safety of our firefighters throughout their careers. Firefighters will use the commercial washer-extractors regularly, as department policy supports regular cleaning to remove contaminants. The policy also mandates that PPE contaminated with biohazard substances be removed and cleaned as soon as possible.

The total amount of this grant is $91,150. With the Fire Department’s matching funds of $8,286.37, this Assistance to Firefighters Grant funding allows the Fire Department to purchase and install the commercial washer-extractors at five fire stations.

