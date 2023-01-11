Tyler City Council approves contract for Stagecoach Drive drainage improvement project

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council voted to approve a construction contract for a drainage improvement project on Stagecoach Drive.

The $1,882,990.50 construction contract is with Fritcher Construction Services. The project includes a new underground stormwater system with reinforced concrete pipe and box culvert structures, water line relocation, sanitary sewer point repair, and pavement restoration. The drainage system is south of New Copeland Road and Shiloh Road from Kingspark Drive to Regency Lane.

“The new infrastructure will replace and supplement a combination of open and closed drainage systems traversing between houses in the Kingspark Addition,” said City Engineer Darin Jennings. “The work will reinforce the storm sewer system and protect the streets and properties in the area from flood damage.

A preliminary study of the drainage system conducted in April 2018 showed that water leaves the drainage system and floods several nearby homes during heavy rainfall.

Construction is scheduled to begin around April 2023, and completion is planned for April 2024.

