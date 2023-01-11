Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Tyler City Council approves contract for Stagecoach Drive drainage improvement project

The Tyler City Council voted to approve a construction contract for a drainage improvement project on Stagecoach Drive.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council voted to approve a construction contract for a drainage improvement project on Stagecoach Drive.

The $1,882,990.50 construction contract is with Fritcher Construction Services. The project includes a new underground stormwater system with reinforced concrete pipe and box culvert structures, water line relocation, sanitary sewer point repair, and pavement restoration. The drainage system is south of New Copeland Road and Shiloh Road from Kingspark Drive to Regency Lane.

“The new infrastructure will replace and supplement a combination of open and closed drainage systems traversing between houses in the Kingspark Addition,” said City Engineer Darin Jennings. “The work will reinforce the storm sewer system and protect the streets and properties in the area from flood damage.

A preliminary study of the drainage system conducted in April 2018 showed that water leaves the drainage system and floods several nearby homes during heavy rainfall.

Construction is scheduled to begin around April 2023, and completion is planned for April 2024.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 killed in crash on US 69 near Alba
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
Nathaniel Williams, 18, of Tyler, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly intentionally driving his...
Tyler man gets 18 years for crashing vehicle into home

Latest News

A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
Source: City of Tyler website
Contract approved for improvements to Shackleford Creek Lift Station in Tyler
Contract approved for improvements to Shackleford Creek Lift Station in Tyler
Contract approved for improvements to Shackleford Creek Lift Station in Tyler
Tyler Fire Department expands cancer-reduction initiatives with new PPE cleaning equipment
Tyler Fire Department expands cancer-reduction initiatives with new PPE cleaning equipment
Tyler Fire Department expands cancer-reduction initiatives with new PPE cleaning equipment