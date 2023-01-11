Tyler business owner Lloyd Nichols launches campaign for city council

Tyler, TX -- With a standing-room-only crowd gathered to hear his announcement on Tuesday evening, Lloyd Nichols launched his campaign for Tyler City Council, District 5. Council member Bob Westbrook currently holds the seat but will not run for re-election due to reaching his term limit.

“As a business owner and someone who raised my children in Tyler, I appreciate the pro-business, pro-family policies that make this community great,” Nichols said. “I want to take the knowledge and experience I have gained over the years as a veteran, business owner, and community volunteer and put them to work for the people of Tyler to ensure we continue on this trajectory,” he continued.

Nichols served 13 years in the Marine Corps and was honorably discharged as a Marine Staff Sergeant. After moving to Tyler in 2000 as the Area Vice President for Luby’s Cafeteria, Lloyd opened and operated The Diner restaurant and other eating establishments. In addition to his role as an employer, Lloyd and his wife, Tresa, also got involved in the community as volunteers. In addition to other avenues of service, Lloyd is a deacon at Colonial Hills Baptist Church, Chair of the East Texas Restaurant Association Education Foundation, which provides grants to high school and college culinary programs, and currently sits on the Planning and Zoning Commission for the City of Tyler.

“Just as the City of Tyler mission states, I feel called to serve my community, and I believe City Council is my next step in service,” Nichols said. “I appreciate the support and words of encouragement I’ve received so far and look forward to continuing to hear from voters across District 5 as I interview for this job,” Nichols concluded.

Tyler City Council District 5 is located in the city’s southeast area and is home to roughly 17,250 residents. Previous Council Members include Nathaniel Moran, Mark Whatley, and Bob Westbrook.

