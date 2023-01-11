Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Suspects in Midland murder arrested

Shawn Douglas Love (L) and Jamar Yusef Jackson Jr. (R)
Shawn Douglas Love (L) and Jamar Yusef Jackson Jr. (R)(Midland Police Department)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Two suspects wanted in connection with Dec.17, 2022 capital murders are now in custody.

Both Shawn Douglas Love and Jamar Yusef Jackson Jr. were wanted in connection with the capital murders of Anjaya Saddler and Decamren Sims. The original incident occurred at the Ranch Apartments.

On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at around 1 p.m., Love was taken into custody in Dallas by the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force.

The following day, Tuesday, January 10, Jackson Jr. was taken into custody in Dallas.

The investigation was a joint effort with the Midland Police Department, Midland County Sheriff’s office and the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force.

