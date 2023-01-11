Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police: 1 of 3 suspects in College Station murder in custody

CSPD identified Censear Solomon as one of three murder suspects
CSPD identified Censear Solomon as one of three murder suspects(College Station Police Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One of three suspects in the Jan. 3 murder of a College Station man is in custody, College Station police say.

Police issued a murder warrant for 17-year-old Censear Solomon Tuesday afternoon, by 5:15 p.m., he was arrested with the assistance of the Hempstead Police Department.

Rashawn Jones, 26, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in a targeted home invasion, according to police. Security camera video shows three masked men carrying firearms knock on the door and force their way inside.

Investigators say they are still gathering information on the other two suspects and ask that anyone who has information on Jones’s murder should call CSPD at 979-764-3600.

