By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Once again, we’re starting out with some clouds.  Temperatures will be warmer this morning in the upper 50s and lower 60s.  Clouds will break through the afternoon with breezy southwest winds gusting to 15 and 20 mph.  Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s today.  Clouds increase tonight with a slight chance for a few showers after midnight, but before sunrise Thursday morning along a cold front.  Temperatures will drop late Thursday morning into the 40s and only rebound into the 50s Thursday afternoon with blustery northwest winds.  Winds die down Friday with more sunshine and a cooler end to the work week.  Temperatures begin to warm through the weekend with another chance for rain early next week.

