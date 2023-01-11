Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former WTAMU professor to be sentenced for smuggling charge

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A former professor a West Texas A&M University was scheduled to be sentenced today for illegally importing wildlife items.

Richard Kazmaier pled guilty in August to knowingly transporting over 300 wildlife items illegally.

The items had a market value of around $14,000.

Both Kazmaier and the prosecutor agreed to recommend he pay a fine of $5,000.

