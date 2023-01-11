Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tonight’s Cold Front Cools Us Off Quite A Bit
Tonight's Cold Front will cool us down quite a bit for the next several days.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A very warm and windy day continues...more like late April as far as high and low temperatures are concerned. Near record high temperatures for some today...not tomorrow, however, as a cold front moves through ETX overnight tonight. Gusty SW winds will give way to gusty NW winds behind the cold front at 15-25 mph, a few gusts higher. There is a slight chance for a few showers over SE sections of ETX as the front passes through very early on Thursday AM. No real measurable rainfall is expected. Sunny, Windy, and Cooler on Thursday. Less wind and full sunshine expected on Friday with a chilly morning and a cool afternoon. A few degrees cooler with some frost expected not only on Friday morning, but Saturday morning as well. Clouds increase late this weekend, and the southern winds will as well. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies expected on MLK Day on Monday with a few showers and/or thundershowers during the morning hours. Much warmer temps are expected on Monday and Tuesday afternoons, back into the mid-70s. A cold front on Wednesday morning of next week may bring back the morning showers/thundershowers once again as the front passes through. Have a great Wednesday.

