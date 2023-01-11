Escaped inmate who was spotted in Wood County arrested

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the escaped inmates who was spotted dumping a stolen church van in East Texas has been arrested.

Tyler Charles Payne was picked up by Dallas County officers sometime this week. The 31 year old was reported missing during a headcount at the Raymond Detention Center in Mississippi on Christmas Day along with another inmate, Treverro McElroy.

One day later, both inmates were spotted in Wood County pushing a stolen church van into a creek near Alba. Authorities are still searching for McElroy.

