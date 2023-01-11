Contract approved for improvements to Shackleford Creek Lift Station in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council voted Wednesday to approve a $327,350 contract with KSA Engineers, Inc., for the Shackleford Creek Lift Station Improvements project.

According to a press release, the location of the lift station is prone to flooding during rain events, and the electrical equipment is housed in the lower portion of the building, exposing the equipment to flooding when it occurs.

Flood protection improvements at the Shackleford Creek Lift Station include an earthen berm, reinforced concrete retaining wall, and a stormwater pump station. Electrical modifications will replace and relocate electrical equipment in the existing building from the pump room to the office area.

“This project will relocate electrical equipment to an area in the building on higher ground, and changes will be made to improve drainage in the area,” said Utilities Director Kate Dietz, P.E.

The release said Shackleford Creek Lift Station is a vital part of the wastewater collection system in the southern part of the City. A basin of nearly 3,500 acres is collected and pumped uphill to the Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The design work is scheduled to begin in March 2023, and completion is planned for October 2023.

