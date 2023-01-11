Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Alba-Golden superintendent says 4-day school week will give teachers more planning time

Alba-Golden ISD recently voted to approve a three year pilot plan for a 4-day school week for the school year beginning in Fall 2023.
By Lexi Vennetti and Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Superintendent Macie Thompson explained this came about as a way to give teachers more planning time for their lessons as well as for teacher recruitment and retainment.

“Research shows that the biggest indicator of a student’s success, the best thing we can do for them is to put an excellent teacher in their classroom and so we are dedicated to finding and retaining the best at Alba-Golden and in doing that looking at recruitment, looking at what we could do to add more teacher planning time to our calendar, that is what led us to a 4-day school week,” Thompson said.

Thompson said the changes they are making will not impact the amount of instruction students receive.

“So students will go to class Monday through Thursday and we are adding 42 minutes to the school day each day and so they are still getting the same amount of instruction as they do under a five-day school week, this is just a restructuring of our calendar that allows us to work in more planning time for teachers who can plan excellent lessons for students,” she said.

