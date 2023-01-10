Women in Tyler Committee announce 2023 ‘Women who Respond’ honorees

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Women in Tyler Committee have been celebrating Women’s History month in March for 22 years. Part of those celebrations include honoring local women for their contributions to our city.

Monday evening, seven women were honored as women who have contributed to the quality of life in Tyler. Honorees include those in the healthcare field, first responders, and educators.

In August the committee announced that they were seeking nominations of women and received several. In March the seven will be honored at a luncheon with the theme, “Women Who Respond.”

“Some of them came from migrant families that came over to our county not speaking the language. They were either provided a service or someone was a servant leader for them and so it’s really humbling as a female watching other women empower other women,” said Terri Sumpter, co-chair Women in Tyler.

Proceeds from the luncheons go to nonprofits in the community. Approximately $35,000 has been given out over the years.

The 2023 honorees are:

Mireya Hicks

Mary Elizabeth Jackson

April Molina

Deborah Race

Everlean “Ebbie” Starling

Siretha Toston

The 2023 Judith K. Guthrie Legacy of Service Award honoree is Dr. Carolyn Harvey.

The women will be honored at a luncheon on March 30 at the Tyler Rose Garden.

Guests can purchase tickets by contacting womenintyler@gmail.com or Women In Tyler (WIT) P.O. Box 1432, Tyler, TX. 75710.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.