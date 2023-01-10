Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WEBXTRA: National Literacy Month demo at Tyler’s Lighthouse for the Blind

January is National Braille Literacy Month and KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara is bringing awareness to the legally blind and visually impaired.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - January is National Braille Literacy Month and KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara is bringing awareness to the legally blind and visually impaired. She spoke with Assistive Technology Instructor, Brittney Walters about the devices used at East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind. Walters goes over a braille display called the Focus 40 Blue and a braille printer using the Duxbury Software.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler-favorite restaurant Traditions announces closure
Jakysia Shianne Rodgers
Woman arrested in connection with shooting, robbery at Tyler apartment
Jason Fears
Bullard man arrested after police say he attempted to impersonate officer
Seth Gilkey and Maycie Holbrook
Palestine pair arrested when officer sees bite marks on 2 year old’s torso
Cayotes targeting calves in East Texas
Coyote attacks on livestock are reported by East Texas ranchers

Latest News

January is National Braille Literacy Month and KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara is bringing awareness...
WEBXTRA: It's National Braille Literacy Month
Tyler man gets 18 years for crashing vehicle into home
Tyler man gets 18 years for crashing vehicle into home
Nathaniel Williams, 18, of Tyler, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly intentionally driving his...
Tyler man gets 18 years for crashing vehicle into home
Tyler Charles Payne, 31
Escaped Mississippi inmate who dumped van in Wood County recaptured in Dallas