LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Greater Longview United Way Executive Director Evan Dolive and Board Member Erika Rader about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library that has been supplying books to young children since 1995.

The program is about to kick off in Longview thanks to the United Way.

