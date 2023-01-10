Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Morning fog has mixed out, and this afternoon we’ll see mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming into the low and mid 70s. South-southwest winds persist, breezy at times, and will continue to transport Ashe juniper/mountain cedar pollen from Central Texas into our area. A warning for those, like me, who suffer from “cedar fever” this time of year. For this evening, mostly clear skies turning partly cloudy. Temperatures will cool into the 60s for the evening hours.

Overnight, more fog is possible, mostly cloudy, temperatures cooling into the upper 50s and low 60s by Wednesday morning. Some cloud cover will stick around through the day Wednesday, making for a partly cloudy day. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will warm into the mid and upper 70s. Most of Wednesday will be a dry day, though there is a low chance for a few showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening, overnight into Thursday morning. With this chance will come the low possibility of severe weather, mainly a wind and hail threat. Again, the severe weather threat is low. The cold front behind this shower/storm possibility will move through the area on Thursday, keeping temperatures close to their near-normal values for some, while other may have another warm day before the front arrives.

By Friday morning, the front and cooler air will have settled into East Texas, and we’ll see morning lows in the mid to upper 30s. For the coming weekend, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected. There will be a chance for showers Sunday evening, as well as MLK Day. Temperatures for the weekend will range from 30s, 40s, and 50s for lows, and 60s and 70s for highs. Have a great Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

