Suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit from Panola County ended with the arrest of a suspect in Henderson.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started in Panola County and came down U.S. 79 into Henderson. The suspect had warrants, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect’s vehicle was spiked twice before coming to a stop in the parking lot of a café at the star intersection in Henderson.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect’s vehicle clipped a vehicle in the parking lot as it was coming to a stop, but no other vehicles were hit during the pursuit.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

