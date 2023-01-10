Smith County Jail to offer training within their own facility

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to help fight a deficit of detention officers, the Smith County Jail will soon train some jailers in their own facility.

In a special meeting Monday, the Smith County Commissioners Court unanimously approved reclassifying a jailer position to that of jail lieutenant. It’s a move that will allow the jail leaders to offer state-mandated training within their own facility. Sheriff Larry Smith said the training is mandated by the state within a jailer’s first year on the job.

“If they don’t go within that one year, they have to be what we call F-five,” Smith said. “They can no longer watch an inmate in the jail until they actually go to jail school, complete that successfully and take the state test.”

The county currently sends jailers to train at Kilgore College, but the hiring of a new jail lieutenant will allow them to train many jailers within their own walls.

“That discussion can be more aimed toward our facility rather than any other unknown facility,” Smith said. “We’re talking specifically about our facility when we’re training our own personnel.”

The request did not come without questions from the commissioners court about the cost and timing.

“I think we’re gonna have a lot of questions on these this morning, just because we’ve just stepped off into the new budget year,” said Smith County Judge Neal Franklin. “I know that’s going to be a concern for the court, or I feel like it will be a concern for me.”

Among the questions raised: why now? Smith said it’s because the right person for the job is available.

“This person has about 26 years in the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and justice center,” Smith said.

The budgetary impact is $5,165, according to the sheriff. Noting the difference in pay, Smith said he believes the position will pay for itself. He expects to hire the new jail lieutenant within two to six weeks.

