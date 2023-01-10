Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Smith County Jail to offer training within their own facility

Commissioners approve reclassification of a position to lead the charge.
Smith County commissioners approved a measure that will allow the local jail to directly offer state-mandated training.
By Blake Holland
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to help fight a deficit of detention officers, the Smith County Jail will soon train some jailers in their own facility.

In a special meeting Monday, the Smith County Commissioners Court unanimously approved reclassifying a jailer position to that of jail lieutenant. It’s a move that will allow the jail leaders to offer state-mandated training within their own facility. Sheriff Larry Smith said the training is mandated by the state within a jailer’s first year on the job.

“If they don’t go within that one year, they have to be what we call F-five,” Smith said. “They can no longer watch an inmate in the jail until they actually go to jail school, complete that successfully and take the state test.”

The county currently sends jailers to train at Kilgore College, but the hiring of a new jail lieutenant will allow them to train many jailers within their own walls.

“That discussion can be more aimed toward our facility rather than any other unknown facility,” Smith said. “We’re talking specifically about our facility when we’re training our own personnel.”

The request did not come without questions from the commissioners court about the cost and timing.

“I think we’re gonna have a lot of questions on these this morning, just because we’ve just stepped off into the new budget year,” said Smith County Judge Neal Franklin. “I know that’s going to be a concern for the court, or I feel like it will be a concern for me.”

Among the questions raised: why now? Smith said it’s because the right person for the job is available.

“This person has about 26 years in the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and justice center,” Smith said.

The budgetary impact is $5,165, according to the sheriff. Noting the difference in pay, Smith said he believes the position will pay for itself. He expects to hire the new jail lieutenant within two to six weeks.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler-favorite restaurant Traditions announces closure
An expert is saying we must resist the urge to prune back damaged plants, for their own good.
Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants
“A heartbreaking loss for our community.”
Longview police officer, veteran dies after battle with cancer
Jakysia Shianne Rodgers
Woman arrested in connection with shooting, robbery at Tyler apartment
A man was stabbed in Tyler Saturday night, then taken to a hospital where he is recovering.
Tyler police respond to stabbing on S. Kennedy Ave.

Latest News

Jerry Gatlin II
Troup man gets 15 years for numerous child porn images
Seth Gilkey and Maycie Holbrook
Palestine pair arrested when officer sees bite marks on 2 year old’s torso
Jakysia Shianne Rodgers
Woman arrested in connection with shooting, robbery at Tyler apartment
Longview ISD
Longview ISD responds to reported bus driver shortage