Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Lufkin EDC approves economic plan for $250M investment for Jefferson Energy

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation

LUFKIN, Texas - Lufkin Economic Development Corporation (LED) announced the approval of an economic incentive grant to Jefferson Energy doing business as Jefferson Enterprise Energy, LLC (Jefferson).

Jefferson Energy, LLC is a privately held limited liability corporation based in Houston, Texas.

Jefferson purchased the Renewable Power Plant located in Lufkin and has recently acquired a large site with plans to invest a minimum of $250 million. The bulk of the project will be a recycle pulp mill and sodium chlorate plant.

In exchange for the $250 million capital investment, Jefferson is asking the City to grant a 10-year 100% ad valorem tax abatement beginning in 2024. Jefferson will be required to create over 100 new full-time employees with approximately 200 construction jobs in addition to the $250 million facility. The Lufkin Economic Development Board of Directors unanimously supported Jefferson’s tax abatement and will present their recommendation to City Council.

“Jefferson Energy’s innovative project will create quality jobs and inject a substantial amount of taxable value and spin-off jobs in Lufkin, Texas and the Lufkin Economic Board looks forward to the completion of the project. Lufkin continues to set the pace for economic growth in East Texas and the city anticipates that our attributes of being a top-tier choice for expansions and company relocations will continue” said Bob Samford, Director of Economic Development Corporation.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler-favorite restaurant Traditions announces closure
Jakysia Shianne Rodgers
Woman arrested in connection with shooting, robbery at Tyler apartment
Jason Fears
Bullard man arrested after police say he attempted to impersonate officer
Seth Gilkey and Maycie Holbrook
Palestine pair arrested when officer sees bite marks on 2 year old’s torso
Cayotes targeting calves in East Texas
Coyote attacks on livestock are reported by East Texas ranchers

Latest News

John Deere's agreement comes after many years of debate.
John Deere, farm group reach deal on fixing equipment
Tyler-favorite restaurant Traditions announces closure
An expert is saying we must resist the urge to prune back damaged plants, for their own good.
Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants
The change has brought in more vendors.
Angelina County Farmers Market to stay open 12 months a year