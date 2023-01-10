Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Grand Saline police arrest man accused of child sex crimes

Larry Rowe
Larry Rowe(Van Zandt County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - Grand Saline police have arrested a man following an investigation into sexual crimes against a child.

Patrick Rowe, 32, of Grand Saline, is charged with sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor.

According to the department’s Facebook post, officers opened the investigation on Monday and were assisted by a DPS criminal investigation division agent.

Rowe was arrested on Monday. Police say more charges may be filed. Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the police department at 903-962-3145.

