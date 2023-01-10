East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Warm, Humid, and Breezy through the rest of the day today and tomorrow. Just a few evening showers will be possible on Wednesday evening. As a cold front passes through East Texas late tomorrow night, a few showers will be possible, then much cooler temperatures return to East Texas. A bit more like January temperatures should be. Mostly Cloudy to Partly Cloudy skies are expected for Wednesday with a moderate SW breeze of 12-20 mph and some higher gusts. Behind the front, winds will shift out of the NW, bringing in the cooler air for a few days. Plenty of sunshine is anticipated Thursday through Saturday with chilly mornings and cooler afternoons. Warming trend begins on Sunday. Partly Cloudy and windy on Sunday...then mostly cloudy on Martin Luther King Day on Monday with a slight chance for showers during the morning hours...20-30%. Warmer temperatures are then expected. Partly Cloudy, warm, and less windy on Tuesday of next week. Have a great Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.