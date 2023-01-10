Escaped Mississippi inmate who dumped van in Wood County recaptured in Dallas

(KLTV) - An inmate who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Mississippi on Christmas Day has been recaptured.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says that Tyler Charles Payne was picked up by authorities in Dallas County, Texas, on Monday. He was arrested following a string of violent crimes and a pursuit, according to a tweet by the sheriff.

Escaped detainee, Tyler Charles Payne-31 captured in Dallas County, TX yesterday. Payne was captured by deputies following a string of violent crimes and pursuit in Frisco, TX and Dallas County. Payne faces escape, business burglary and auto theft charges in Hinds County. pic.twitter.com/URyI8ykC3r — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) January 10, 2023

Payne, along with Treverro McElroy, 36, were found to be missing during headcount at the Mississippi prison on Dec. 25. Then on Monday, Dec. 26, they were spotted by passersby pushing a stolen church van into Lake Fork Creek in Wood County.

They were later thought to be spotted near Abilene, headed westbound.

Payne is currently being held in Dallas County and is facing new charges of aggravated robbery and failure to identify as a fugitive to law enforcement.

Upon his return to Mississippi, Jones says Payne will be charged with escape, business burglary and auto theft.

It is not known when he would be extradited back to Hinds County.

McElroy remains at large.

