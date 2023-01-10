Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Escaped Mississippi inmate who dumped van in Wood County recaptured in Dallas

Tyler Charles Payne, 31
Tyler Charles Payne, 31(Dallas County Jail)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(KLTV) - An inmate who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Mississippi on Christmas Day has been recaptured.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says that Tyler Charles Payne was picked up by authorities in Dallas County, Texas, on Monday. He was arrested following a string of violent crimes and a pursuit, according to a tweet by the sheriff.

Payne, along with Treverro McElroy, 36, were found to be missing during headcount at the Mississippi prison on Dec. 25. Then on Monday, Dec. 26, they were spotted by passersby pushing a stolen church van into Lake Fork Creek in Wood County.

They were later thought to be spotted near Abilene, headed westbound.

Payne is currently being held in Dallas County and is facing new charges of aggravated robbery and failure to identify as a fugitive to law enforcement.

Upon his return to Mississippi, Jones says Payne will be charged with escape, business burglary and auto theft.

It is not known when he would be extradited back to Hinds County.

McElroy remains at large.

