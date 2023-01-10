Endangered rhino species finds new home at Caldwell Zoo

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An endangered rhinoceros is calling Caldwell Zoo its new home.

Scotty Stainback, Curator of Mammals at Caldwell Zoo, made the announcement today that Kiano, a black rhinoceros, is joining the family of animals at Tyler’s zoo as it comes all the way from Iowa.

“All of us are very happy to accept this amazing animal. Kiano came to us from the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, Iowa. He’s strong, healthy and a really impressive animal. Such a great an ambassador for his species,” said Stainback.

Caldwell Zoo boasts a custom-made habitat for the rhinos, built specifically to house these strong animals.

“The black rhinoceros is critically endangered in the wild. So, it’s important that we do everything we can to help these magnificent animals. Poaching has decimated the wild population. As a member of AZA (the Association of Zoos and Aquariums) we work closely with zoos all around the country to help endangered species,” said Steve Marshall, president and CEO of Caldwell Zoo. “Kiano is a wonderful representative for zoos working together to make a difference. He is certainly captivating and he’ll help bring awareness to the challenges rhinos face in the wild. Together we can help endangered species through careful breeding programs and conservation efforts around the globe.”

According to Caldwell Zoo, Kiano was born in 2010, the progeny of a breeding program at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He, in turn, has also contributed to a breeding program and has sired two offspring.

“With the black rhino facing serious challenges in the wild, they need our help. That’s why AZA is so active in careful breeding and conservation efforts. By breeding endangered species, we can preserve healthy genetic diversities in the safety of zoos. By doing this, we may be able to reintroduce captive bred animals back into their native lands and save these animals from extinction,” said Marshall.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.