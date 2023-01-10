Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bishop of Tyler praises Abbott; says Biden ‘abdicated’ federal responsibility at border

Bishop of Tyler Joseph Strickland
Bishop of Tyler Joseph Strickland(Courtesy)
By Blake Holland
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The leader of the Catholic Diocese of Tyler is publicly praising Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for the letter he handed President Joe Biden during the president’s recent trip to El Paso.

In a tweet sent Sunday night, Bishop Joseph Strickland quote tweeted Abbott’s letter along with his own thoughts.

“Thank you Governor Abbott,” Strickland wrote. “Biden has abdicated his federal responsibility for dealing with this crisis & you are vilified for doing what you can as the governor of one border state. Please continue to advocate for real border control. Innocent children of God are suffering.”

Strickland, nationally known for his often-controversial political comments, recently called Biden an “evil president” when responding to the dismissal of a well-known pro-life activist from the clerical state.

The Diocese of Tyler, led by Strickland since 2012, includes 33 counties and is home to an estimated 130,000 Catholics.

