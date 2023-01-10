Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County investigation nets large amount of cocaine, marijuana, guns

The Angelina County Sheriff's Office seized 62 grams of cocaine in baggies from a residence in...
The Angelina County Sheriff's Office seized 62 grams of cocaine in baggies from a residence in Redland on Monday.(Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An arrest made by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office on Monday resulted in the seizure of multiple guns, illegal drugs and more than $1,000 in cash.

According to a report posted on the department’s Facebook page, deputies were called out to a residence in Redland at 6 a.m. where an assault had allegedly occurred. Upon arrival, deputies said they saw Michael Burriss, Jr., 21, of Hudson, in the backyard. Burriss, who was arrested and initially charged with aggravated assault, allegedly had a backpack containing marijuana, a Glock pistol with an extended magazine, a notebook that investigators claim was used as a narcotics ledger, and $1,345 in cash. Investigators were also advised at the time that there more guns and drugs were likely inside the residence.

A search warrant was then obtained to enter Burriss’ bedroom and common areas of the residence, due to the residence having other occupants. Investigators said they then found an additional firearm with a suppressor and a handgun with an allegedly altered serial number, as well as 1.1 grams of cocaine. A search warrant was then obtained in order to gain access to a safe, which allegedly contained 62 grams of cocaine separated into 79 individual baggies, ammunition and two machine gun conversion kits for Glock handguns. An ACSO Narcotics Investigator also said they later recovered another Glock handgun as well as an AR-15 possibly belonging to Burriss.

The sheriff’s office advised that this is an ongoing state and federal investigation.

Burriss has since also been charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana.

