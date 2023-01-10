Alba-Golden ISD approves 4-day school week beginning fall 2023

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Alba-Golden School District has voted unanimously to approve a three year pilot plan for a 4-day school week for the school year beginning in Fall 2023.

According to those in the meeting, it will add 42 minutes to the school day Mondays through Thursdays, and will give students Fridays off. They chose Friday as the day off instead of Monday, Fridays being the day off that aligns with the TJC schedule, as well as Friday is typically the lowest attended day of school, they said in the meeting.

