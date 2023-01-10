Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1-vehicle crash damages power pole at Tyler intersection

(kltv)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are advising drivers to avoid an intersection where a crash damaged a power pole Tuesday morning.

According to Tyle Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, a one vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Golden Road and McDonald Road damaged a power pole and traffic control panel. AT&T, Oncor and City of Tyler staff are at that location making repairs.

Erbaugh asked drivers to avoid this area if possible while crews are in the street.

