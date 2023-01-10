1-vehicle crash damages power pole at Tyler intersection

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are advising drivers to avoid an intersection where a crash damaged a power pole Tuesday morning.

According to Tyle Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, a one vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Golden Road and McDonald Road damaged a power pole and traffic control panel. AT&T, Oncor and City of Tyler staff are at that location making repairs.

Erbaugh asked drivers to avoid this area if possible while crews are in the street.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.