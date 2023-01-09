Woman arrested in connection with shooting, robbery at Tyler apartment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Mount Pleasant woman was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery after police said she shot a man in the leg at a Tyler apartment complex and took the cash he had in his hand.

Jakysia Shianne Rodgers, 29, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Dec. 29, 2022 for the Dec. 20 incident. Her bond is set at $300,000. She was released on Jan. 6 according to online records.

According to an arrest affidavit, at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Dec. 20, police responded to the Finley Apartment Complex located at 5621 Old Bullard Road in Tyler. Detectives learned the victim had been shot in the leg by a woman and was being transported to the hospital.

The affidavit said at approximately 1:18 p.m. on Dec. 20, a man called police stating he had just been robbed and shot by two women. He initially did not provide the woman’s name that shot him, but said he would be able to after officers arrived. Officers arrived on the scene and located the wounded man at the front office of the complex along with two of his roommates and witnesses to the incident. The affidavit said the suspects had left the scene in a black Kia sedan.

The affidavit said detectives interviewed the victim at the hospital who identified the woman who robbed and shot him as Jakysia Rodgers by viewing her drivers license photo. The driver of the Kia sedan has not yet been identified.

The affidavit said the victim said he was standing outside Rodgers vehicle when she exited the passengers side and pointed a pink and silver handgun at him. The victim said Rodgers then shot him in the leg, stole the cash he had in his hand and fled the scene. The victim said Rodgers and the driver of the Kia tried to run him and another person over with their car as they fled.

