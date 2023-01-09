Tyler-favorite restaurant Traditions announces closure

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The owners of Traditions, a longtime favorite restaurant in Tyler, announced they will close the venue’s doors permanently.

In a letter sent out by Kandi, Robert and Kristn Owens, it was revealed that Saturday was the restaurant’s last day of service and that as of Sunday Traditions would no longer be open for business after 23 years of operation.

“It has been our joy to serve our guests over the years and we consider it a privilege and blessing to have counted so many as part of our lives for so long. We loved seeing your faces regularly and we are grateful for making more friends than we can count,” the letter said. “Many thanks go out to the families, organizations, schools and businesses who faithfully trusted Traditions for their catering needs. We have enjoyed being a part of the important events in your lives that keep our community strong.”

The Owens family also expressed their gratitude to the restaurant’s employees.

“Most of all, we thank our loyal employees who have become family to us. You have made Traditions special for so many people. We are forever grateful to you,” the letter said.

Traditions’ website describe the restaurant as “upscale cafeteria-style dining at family prices” and named itself as home of “Tyler’s Original Spiral-Cut Honey Glazed Heartland Hams.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.