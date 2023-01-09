Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Troup man gets 15 years for numerous child porn images

Jerry Gatlin II
Jerry Gatlin II(Smith County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Troup man has pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge.

Jerry Dale Gatlin II, 40, entered the plea in Judge Kerry Russell’s courtroom on Monday. Judicial records show he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to an arrest affidavit, a DPS officer executed a search warrant at Gatlin’s home on Jan. 11, 2022, and seized a desktop computer. The officer interviewed Gatlin on the same day and the affidavit states Gatlin admitted to downloading child porn on the computer. A search of the computer revealed numerous child porn images, according to the affidavit.

