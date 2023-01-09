Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

A mild Monday leads to a warm and breezy middle of the work week!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It sure was a lovely and comfortable Sunday with mostly sunny skies for all. Clouds will increase overhead tonight although we will stay dry over the next few days. Monday starts off chilly near 40 degrees but will see a decent warm up into the mild middle 60s tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures get quite a bit warmer on Tuesday and Wednesday as highs for most clamber back into the lower 70s thanks to some stout southerly winds. A stronger cold front is still set to arrive very early on Thursday, bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms through the morning hours, then some cooler air back into East Texas. For now it does not appear like we will have any issues with severe storms or flash flooding with this round of rain, which is certianly appreciated. Expect chilly mornings and cool afternoons for both Friday and Saturday of next week. South winds return next weekend to allow for another mild Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doctor examines a patient.
Mixed bag of illnesses making East Texans sick
An expert is saying we must resist the urge to prune back damaged plants, for their own good.
Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants
Heather Cannon
Officials searching Henderson County property for teen missing since 2009
McCoy spoke about why he started the pledge and what has kept him going over the years.
Neal McCoy marks 7th consecutive year saying Pledge of Allegiance
A passing driver failed to vacate the lane and move over, then struck McCord’s patrol vehicle.
Coffee City police officer injured in crash

Latest News

Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
7 Day Forecast
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 1-8-23
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips