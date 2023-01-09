Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It sure was a lovely and comfortable Sunday with mostly sunny skies for all. Clouds will increase overhead tonight although we will stay dry over the next few days. Monday starts off chilly near 40 degrees but will see a decent warm up into the mild middle 60s tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures get quite a bit warmer on Tuesday and Wednesday as highs for most clamber back into the lower 70s thanks to some stout southerly winds. A stronger cold front is still set to arrive very early on Thursday, bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms through the morning hours, then some cooler air back into East Texas. For now it does not appear like we will have any issues with severe storms or flash flooding with this round of rain, which is certianly appreciated. Expect chilly mornings and cool afternoons for both Friday and Saturday of next week. South winds return next weekend to allow for another mild Sunday.

