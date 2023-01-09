Structure fire in Sabine ends with mobile home destroyed

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On the morning of January 8, Sabine Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival the firefighters noted that the structure was a mobile home and was more than half engulfed in flames. Sabine firefighters were able to put the fire out without any injuries.

Unfortunately, the home is no longer inhabitable for the family that lived there. Investigations have determined that the fire most likely started from a space heater in the home.

