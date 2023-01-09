Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday’s Weather: A few clouds early, sunny this afternoon

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s a little chilly this morning with some places dropping into the upper 30s.  We’ll start out with some clouds, but skies will clear by midday with lots of sunshine this afternoon and nice, mild temperatures in the mid 60s.  Clear skies tonight with temperatures only dropping into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.  More sunshine tomorrow, but with breezy southwest winds, temperatures will warm into the lower to mid 70s by tomorrow afternoon.  Much the same on Wednesday with a chance for rain by late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning with the next cold front.  Any rain will end early Thursday with breezy northwest winds and a slight cool down for the end of the week.

