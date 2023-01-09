Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies to finish out the afternoon, then clear skies this evening. After topping off in the 60s today, we’ll cool into the 50s this evening, and eventually the low 50s overnight. Early Tuesday morning, we could see fog develop across the area, and thus it will be a partly to mostly cloudy start to the day. Tuesday afternoon looks mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds are back in the forecast for Tuesday as well, which means continued transport of Ashe juniper/mountain cedar pollen from Central Texas into our area. As I’ve been mentioning the last several days, the pollen count on mountain cedar is High in Central Texas. As this pollen makes the trek to East Texas, you may consider taking your allergy mediation if you are sensitive to it.

Wednesday will be another warm day, starting off with temps in the 60s during the morning, then warming up into the upper 70s for highs that afternoon. Partly cloudy for Wednesday, though a chance for showers will return to the forecast Wednesday evening/overnight into Thursday. Our next cold front will be moving into the area on Thursday, and with that front, we could see some isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm activity. There is a low chance we could see a few stronger thunderstorms Wednesday into the Thursday, but widespread severe weather does not look likely. The main concern would be wind and hail * if * any severe storm developed. Once that front moves through, we’ll see cooler air filter into East Texas, and highs for Thursday and Friday will be near-normal, in the upper 50s. For next weekend, we’re expecting mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with lows in the 30s and 40s, and highs in the 60s. Have a great evening.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

