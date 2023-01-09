Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Lufkin’s indoor skating made a huge holiday season hit

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin had a big success for their first ever ‘Ice Skating in the Pines’ indoor ice skating rink they brought for the holiday season.

“Lufkin is now a Christmas destination,” said Visit Lufkin director Tara Hendrix. This was the first time Lufkin had a genuine ice-skating rink measuring at 3,000 square feet of solid ice.

Hendrix said they sold over 7,000 tickets and seeing people all over from Angelina and the surrounding Deep East Texas counties.

Skaters like Raysen Phillips said it was his first time skating at the indoor skating rink. “I like rollerblading and I’m used to that, and this is just a little bit slicker so it’s pretty easy to get the hang of it.”

Phillips and his friends Mason Duke and Marty Martin learned to get back right up after each fall.

“I’ve fallen like five times,” said Phillips. “I’ve fallen on the ice. I fell and ran into someone,” said Martin. “I fell 10 times,” said Duke.

Hendrix said the event has been a great promoter for the city’s travel and tourism. “We’ve seen an increase of almost 999% of our visitors to resident’s ratio from this year to last year.” Hendrix said they averaged 150,000 visitors into Lufkin each day and 50% of those visitors being overnight guest spending an average of $97 in the city.

“To know there’s that many people shopping, buying gas, staying in hotels, working with our different merchants. That’s a huge increase in our sales tax and our hotel-motel tax for the month of December,” Hendrix said.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An expert is saying we must resist the urge to prune back damaged plants, for their own good.
Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
“A heartbreaking loss for our community.”
Longview police officer, veteran dies after battle with cancer
A man was stabbed in Tyler Saturday night, then taken to a hospital where he is recovering.
Tyler police respond to stabbing on S. Kennedy Ave.
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo

Latest News

Structure fire in Sabine ends with mobile home destroyed
Cayotes targeting calves in East Texas
Coyote attacks on livestock are reported by East Texas ranchers
Cayotes targeting calves in East Texas
Cayotes targeting calves in East Texas counties
Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Awards Ceremony
Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Awards Ceremony