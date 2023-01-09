Edgewood High School closed Monday due to sewer issues

EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - Edgewood High School will be closed Monday, Jan. 9, while repairs are made to the school’s sewer system. This only affects the high school campus.

The school is experiencing sewer issues and repairs will continue into Monday, according to a social media post from Superintendent Kristin Prater. High school students should report back to campus on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at a normal time.

All other campuses (elementary, intermediate and middle) will have classes as usual on Monday, the post said.

High school staff are expected to report at their usual time Monday and will receive further instructions then.

