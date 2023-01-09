Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Coyote attacks on livestock are reported by East Texas ranchers

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Although we rarely see them there is a a healthy population of coyote’s in East Texas, and they are now believed to have been responsible for recent attacks on livestock and pets.

Over the past two weeks some cattle ranchers in Upshur county say they’ve had calves taken by coyotes.

“There’s more coyotes this year, the incidents or occurrence of that is more prevalent. Some coyotes will key on killing calves. It’s not uncommon, it’s not hugely common. This time of year a coyote is a true omnivore, which means he’ll eat meat and plants, but this time of year there is nothing else but meat,” says professional coyote trapper Byron South of Big Sandy.

Parts of those calves were found a short distance away, partially eaten.

Though calves are not normally on their menu, South believes coyote are targeting them because of the increase in the coyote population.

“We have a lot of coyotes. This past summer I didn’t get much fishing in because of a bumper crop of coyotes,” he says.

Though they’re not apex predators, coyotes are very opportunistic hunters. And calves are not quite as agile and fast as wildlife, and could be an easy meal.

Coyotes have often been captured on video going after smaller prey, even dogs and cats in suburban areas.

“They’re really crafty, a coyote is efficient at what he does, especially when they’re hungry. They are more of a pack oriented animal, and they will hunt together to take down larger game,” Byron says.

South says the attacks are becoming more frequent.

“There’s more this time of year, or this year. The reason I’m in my truck is I just got through setting traps at a place that was losing a bunch of animals,” he says.

South says there’s not much to be done to stop the attacks other than an electrified fence, or calling a professional trapper.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An expert is saying we must resist the urge to prune back damaged plants, for their own good.
Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
“A heartbreaking loss for our community.”
Longview police officer, veteran dies after battle with cancer
A man was stabbed in Tyler Saturday night, then taken to a hospital where he is recovering.
Tyler police respond to stabbing on S. Kennedy Ave.
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo

Latest News

Structure fire in Sabine ends with mobile home destroyed
Cayotes targeting calves in East Texas
Cayotes targeting calves in East Texas counties
Lufkin indoor skating rink event
Lufkin’s indoor skating made a huge holiday season hit
Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Awards Ceremony
Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Awards Ceremony